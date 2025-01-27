League leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Bengaluru FC in their next encounter in the ISL 2024-25. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata, India and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 27. For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channels as well. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC live streaming online for free. ISL 2024–25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Out-of-Form Bengaluru FC Meet for Three Crucial Points.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

