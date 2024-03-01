Mohun Bagan Super Giant have regained a bit of their lost form after Antonio Lopes Habas has taken the reigns of the team in his hand following the departure of Juan Ferrando. In an exciting encounter in the ISL 2023-24, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, March 1. The MBSG vs JFC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata, India and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD channels for live telecast of the MBSG vs JFC match. Also commentary in multiple regional languages will be available on Surya Movies, DD Bangla channels. JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the match on online platforms. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. ISL 2023–24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Jamshedpur FC Eye for Three Points in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)