In the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semi-final 2, league shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host rivals Jamshedpur FC on April 7, heading into the contest 1-2 down on aggregate. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 semi-final will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the MBSG vs JFC ISL 2024-25 match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Fans can find the online viewing option of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 semi-final match on the JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024–25: A Look at Key Takeaways From Indian Super League Knockout Fixtures.

