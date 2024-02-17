Currently, the Mohun Bagan Super Giants are third in the rankings with 26 points from 13 outings. A victory will push them to second spot over FC Goa, at least temporarily. After a statement victory against FC Goa earlier in the week, the recovering Mohun Bagan Super Giant side will shift their focus to the NorthEast United FC challenge. The exciting game will be played at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 game will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viewers can enjoy the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC match on Sony Sports 18 Network. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC Live Online Streaming is available on Jio Cinema App. ISL 2023–24: Bengaluru FC Appoints Gerard Zaragoza As New Head Coach.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC Live

