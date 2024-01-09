Kalinga Super Cup 2024 is on its way and for the second match of the tournament, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns with Sreenidi Deccan on Tuesday, January 9. The match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Sreenidi Deccan will be played at Kalinga Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Sports 18 won't be telecasting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, but fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan match. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Players Train Hard Ahead of Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Clash Against Sreenidi Deccan FC (See Pics)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Stream Details

