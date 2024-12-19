In a must-win game for AS Monaco in the title race, they will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at home. PSG will take on Monaco in Ligue 1 2024-25 on Thursday, December 19. The Parisians sit pretty at the top of the Ligue 1 2024-25 points table and another victory will help them consolidate that spot. The match is slated to be played at the Stade Louis-II, Monaco, France and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Monaco vs PSG live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But an online viewing option is available though. Fans can tune in to the GXR website to watch the Monaco vs PSG live streaming for free. On This Day in 2022: Lionel Messi Won FIFA World Cup Title With Argentina, Mega Football-Event Revisit Memories As They Share Iconic Picture Of Star Footballer With the Trophy.

Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 2024–25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

