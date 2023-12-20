Mumbai City FC will go head-to-head against Mohun Bagan Super Giants at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 20. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giants match will be available on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans wanting to watch the match in Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali commentary can join the Sports 18 Khel, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla TV channels respectively. Fans who want to live stream the Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giants match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Punjab FC: Chennaiyin FC's Two Disallowed Goals Hand Punjab FC Their First Win in ISL 2023-24.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giants Live

