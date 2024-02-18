Nantes is preparing to face PSG in a highly anticipated Ligue 1 match on Sunday, February 18 at the Stade de la Beaujoire. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the upcoming match live on Sports 18 Channel by tuning in on their television sets. Additionally, for those who prefer online streaming, the high-intensity clash will be available for live viewing on the Voot and JioCinema app and website platforms. PSG Eye Double Swoop for Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen As Kylian Mbappe Ready for Departure.

Nantes vs PSG Match Timings

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)