In the clash of the top two Serie A 2024-25 teams, leaders Inter Milan will be hosted by Napoli. The Napoli vs Inter Milan match is set to be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and it begins at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 1. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to find a viewing option of the Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25. GXR World is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Serie A 2024–25: Fiorentina Ends Three-Game Losing Run by Beating 1–0 Lowly Lecce.

Napoli vs Inter Milan Live

✨ Il giorno del big match è alle porte 👉 Scopri le statistiche di #NapoliInter presentate da https://t.co/wAEGoQ2mwT 💙 #ProudToBeNapoli pic.twitter.com/MuzYKDOqZQ — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 28, 2025

