I a do or die encounter in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 League A Group 3, Netherlands will host Hungary at their home. The Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands is set to host the Netherlands national football team vs Hungary national football team's match on Sunday, November 17. The Netherlands vs Hungary match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Netherlands vs Hungary live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Netherlands vs Hungary live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Cr7 Netting Amazing ‘Bicycle Kick Goal’ During Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match.

Netherlands vs Hungary UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)