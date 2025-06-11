The FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will continue and Netherlands National Football Team will host the Malta National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, June 11. The Netherlands vs Malta FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at Euroborg in Groningen and begin at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The NED vs MLT FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Ten 5 SD/HD tv channels. Fans in India will be able to watch Netherlands vs Malta live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website after purchasing a subscription. Fans can check score updates on the social media handles of both teams. Pep Lijnders, James French Join Manchester City's Coaching Staff Under Pep Guardiola, Former Premier League Champions Aim to Seek Edge Over Liverpool’s Recent Success.

Netherlands vs Malta FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

