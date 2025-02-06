Newcastle United will host Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 semifinals, having won the first leg at Emirates Stadium. The Newcastle United vs Arsenal will be played at St. James' Park and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 6. Sadly there will not be a live telecast of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 in India without a lack of broadcast partner. However, live streaming viewing options of Newcastle United vs Arsenal Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal on the FanCode App and website, who are the official digital partner. Trent Alexander-Arnold To Miss Liverpool’s Carabao Cup 2024–25 Semifinal Second Leg vs Tottenham Hotspur Due to Injury.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Live

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Newcastle United 🕗 8pm (UK) 🏆 Carabao Cup 🏟 St James’ Park pic.twitter.com/pzvfhqrePN — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 5, 2025

