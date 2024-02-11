The AFCON 2023 is at it's business end and Nigeria and Ivory Coast are the two teams that made it this far into the final. The semifinal match between Nigeria vs Ivory Coast will be played at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, February 11 and has a scheduled start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the AFCON 2023 will not be available for the live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the live streaming of the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast match on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Qatar Win AFC Asian Cup 2023 By Defeating Jordan 3-1 in the Final.

Nigeria vs. Ivory Coast in the AFCON final. 🇳🇬 CAN'T WAIT 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/o8GSsllMan — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 7, 2024

