Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will see fifth-placed NorthEast United take on fourth-ranked FC Goa on January 14. The NorthEast United vs FC Goa will be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season are Viacom 18, which will provide live telecast viewing options of the NorthEast United vs FC Goa ISL match on the Sports 18 3, and Star Sports 3 channels. The NorthEast United vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 live streaming viewing option is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Kerala Blasters Interim Coach TG Purushothaman Elated After Dramatic Victory Over Odisha FC.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)