Kerala Blasters lost three of the last four matches in the Indian Super League 2023-24 season, yet managed to hold on to the top-five position. They can’t afford to drop out of the top six as per the new format of the tournament. The southern side will face Northeast United on matchday 20 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Kerala Blasters have five wins from the last five encounters against the Northeast United side. The exciting match will start at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports 18 has official broadcasting rights for the ISL matches in India. Fans can watch Northeast United vs Kerala Blasters Live on Sports 18 channels. Also, the live streaming of the Northeast United vs Kerala Blasters is available on the JioCinema App. Mom or Coach? Video of a Mother Guiding and Instructing Young Indian Footballers Goes Viral On Social Media.

