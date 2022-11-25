NorthEast United FC will take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 match on Friday, November 25. The hosts are struggling for a win since their opening match as they stand in the bottom of the points table losing all the six games they have played so far. On the other hand, the Islanders are unbeaten in all the games. They could top the league table if they manage a win or draw against NorthEast. The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network channels and the live stream will be provided to the fans in India by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

