Third-placed Nottingham Forest will be hosting stalwarts Manchester United next in the English Premier League 2024-25 match. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match will be played at City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottingham, from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 2. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports Network TV channels. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For English Premier League 2024-25 Match at City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United EPL 2024-25:

