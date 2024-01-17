After winning their opening game against Bengaluru FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, defending champions Odisha FC will be eyeing top spot in Group D win a win against Inter Kashi,. the I-League team did show some resilience in their opening game against FC Goa, but need to grab a win to stay alive in the competition. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available but fans can catch Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming on Jio Cinema App. Kalinga Cup 2024: Goals From Connor Shields, Irfan Yadwad Earn Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Win As Gokulam Kerala Move Closer to Exit

Watch Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on January 17

ℹ️ Here's all the essential info you need ahead of our game against Inter Kashi tonight ⚔️🟣⚫️ Watch the game live on @JioCinema ▶️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #KalingaWarriors #KalingaSuperCup #DefendingChampions🛡️ — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 17, 2024

