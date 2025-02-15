Inter Miami will lock horns with Orlando City in a club friendly on Saturday, February 15. The Orlando City vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Raymond James Stadium and it begins at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Orlando City vs Inter Miami live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans surely can watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami live streaming in India on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass. Inter Miami will look to continue their good form in the pre-season with a win in this match. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Orlando City vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami

Last preseason ̶f̶r̶i̶e̶n̶d̶l̶y̶ match 👊 pic.twitter.com/zyqy4mFLeo — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 14, 2025

