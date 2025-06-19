Palmeiras are set to face Al Ahly in the next match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 19. The Palmeiras vs Al Ahly match is set to be hosted at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Palmeiras vs Al Ahly live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Palmeiras vs Al Ahly live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)