Palmeiras got past the challenge of Botafogo in the Round of 16 and will face Chelsea in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Chelsea have managed to hold their own so far and are looking to go deeper. The Palmeiras vs Chelsea match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and start at 06:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), on Saturday, July 05. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Palmeiras vs Chelsea live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Palmeiras vs Chelsea live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Nico Williams Signs Contract Extension With Athletic Bilbao: Spanish Winger Snubs Barcelona Move As He Agrees Long-Term Deal With Basque Club.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

The business end starts now! Quarter-final action is here. Fluminense 🆚 Al Hilal Palmeiras 🆚 Chelsea Who’s booking their place in the semis? 👀 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUu4lJ | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/VzpmCOMnIG — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)