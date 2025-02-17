Al-Nassr are set to take on Persepolis in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on Monday, February 17. The Persepolis vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, Iran and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 in India and the live telecast of the matches have been available on Sports18. However, the Persepolis vs Al-Nassr live telecast is unlikely to be available. Fans in India however do have an online viewing option, as they can watch the Persepolis vs Al-Nassr live streaming on the FanCode app and website, after purchasing a match pass for Rs 69. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Persepolis vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Persepolis vs Al-Nassr

Let’s see those flags! Where are you watching from? 🌍⚽ pic.twitter.com/QTB2HaPFLg — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)