Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr FC will be facing Iranian club Persepolis FC in their upcoming AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 league phase game. This will be the eighth and last game for both sides in this phase, and though it holds importance for Persepolis, Al-Nassr will only be playing it because of the compulsion, and no stakes are involved. Al-Nassr are presently in the third spot of Group B, with 16 points from seven games, and their berth for the knock-outs have been confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo Lauds Team After Al-Nassr's Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League 2024-25 (See Post).

The side managed by Italian tactician Stefano Pioli are in great form, having won all their past six games. They last played in the domestic league, where they beat Al-Ahli Saudi 2-3. In their last AFC Champions League game, they trampled Al-Wasl 4-0. In that game, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace. Read below to know if the Portuguese legend will play in the upcoming Al-Nassr vs Persepolis AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: CR7 Shows No Signs of Stopping As He Turns 40.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Persepolis AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been named in the squad for Al-Nassr vs Persepolis AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match, despite having a brace on matchday 7 of the tournament and having a total of six goals in five AFC Champions League games this season. The decision has been made despite CR7 being fully fit. Hence, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be seen in action in the Persepolis vs Al-Nassr match in AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25.

It is understood that dropping Cristiano Ronaldo is a calculative move by the head coach Stefano Pioli, who would like to rest the 40-year-old for the upcoming vital games as this is only a mandatory one, with qualification to play-off already confirmed.

