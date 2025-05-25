Looking to return to winning ways in Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami will visit Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Union in MLS 2025 on May 25. The Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS football match will be played at Subaru Park and begin at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have TV viewing options for Philadelphia vs Miami due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can find Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live streaming on Apple TV, but will need a subscription. Inter Miami 0-3 Orlando City, MLS 2025: Luis Muriel, Marco Pasalic Hand Lionel Messi and Co Defeat in Florida Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Live

Get your popcorn ready 🍿 Watch every match live with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV, now available at a lower price: https://t.co/Pau6rQAX5s pic.twitter.com/LGWG5TJlgS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)