Liverpool in their away match takes on Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the ongoing FA Cup 2024-25 on February 9. The Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024-25 match will be held at Home Park and start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network have the official broadcast rights for FA Cup 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. The live streaming online viewing options of Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25: Goals From Harry Maguire and Joshua Zirkzee Hand Red Devils Victory Over Foxes.

Plymouth Argle vs Liverpool Live

⚪️ MATCHDAY ⚪️ A trip to Plymouth Argyle awaits for #EmiratesFACup fourth-round action 👊 #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/VpRy62yAck — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2025

