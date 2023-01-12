PSG will face Angers in the Ligue 1 2022-23 on Thursday, January 12. The French giants would hope to recover and bounce back from a shock defeat in the last match against Lens. The PSG vs Angers match will be played at the Parc des Princes and is set to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of this match on TV in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

PSG vs Angers:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)