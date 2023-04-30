PSG take on Lorient in their next match in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, April 30. The match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes and it will begin at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD will provide live telecast of this match. For free live streaming, fans can use the JioCinema app and website. Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

PSG vs Lorient

