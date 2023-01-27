Real Madrid will face arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal stage of Copa del Rey 2022-23 on Friday, January 27. The game will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Real are coming into this match with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's side defeated Real Valladolid 3-0. Unfortunately, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of this match on TV as Copa del Rey has no broadcaster in India. They however can try to watch the live streaming by using different VPNs. Meanwhile, updates on the match will be available on the official social media handles of the clubs. Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad, Copa Del Rey 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Blaugranas Ride On Ousmane Dembele's Winner to Take Entry Into the Semifinals (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

