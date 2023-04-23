Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo in the La Liga 2022-23 match on Sunday, April 23. The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of La Liga 2022-23 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports 18 1/HD channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

