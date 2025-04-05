Looking to draw level with table-toppers Barcelona, Real Madrid will host Valencia in La Liga 2024-25 on April 5. The Real Madrid vs Valencia football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu and start at 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, fans in India will not have a live viewing option for watching Real Madrid vs Valencia live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can find online viewing options of the La Liga 2024-25 match between Real Madrid vs Valencia football match live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Braces, Jude Bellingham Finds Net To Keep Los Blancos in Title Race After Narrow Win Over Los Pepineros.

Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)