PSG will go up against Revel in a round of 64 contest in Coupe de France 2023-24 on Monday, January 8. The PSG vs Revel match will be played at the Stade Pierre-Fabre, Castres and it will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can catch Revel vs PSG live streaming online on DAZN, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Coupe de France 2024: Lille Registers Club Record 12–0 Win Against Golden Lion in French Cup.

PSG vs Revel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)