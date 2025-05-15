Looking to return to winning ways in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami will visit San Jose to take on the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS 2025 on May 15. The San Jose vs Inter Miami MLS football match will be played at PayPal Park and begin at 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have TV viewing options for San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can find San Jose vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live streaming on Apple TV, but will need a subscription. Minnesota United 4-1 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Lone Goal For Herons As Loons Rise To Second In Western Conference.

San Jose vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Live

📝On Wednesdays we wear Black & Blue pic.twitter.com/MuPMWa4YRu — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) May 13, 2025

