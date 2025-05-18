Having failed to defend their title, Real Madrid will take on Sevilla in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, May 18. The Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India won't have a viewing option on TV for La Liga 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, online streaming viewing options for the Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match will be available on the FanCode app and website for INR 69, who are the new official partners for the Spanish League in India for the next five seasons. Real Madrid Announces Signing of Dean Hujisen; Spanish Footballer Puts Pen to Paper On Deal With Los Blancos For Five Years.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Live

