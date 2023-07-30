Switzerland will lock horns with co-hosts New Zealand in a Group A showdown in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The match, which would be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, will begin at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, July 30. DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India but unfortunately, the live telecast of this game would not be available. Instead, this match can be watched on DD Sports on July 31 at 9:00 pm IST. Fans can however catch live action of this game on the FanCode app and website, which is the official FIFA Women's World Cup streaming partner in India. Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina Becomes First Senior-Level Player to Compete at FIFA Women's World Cup in Hijab.

The match between Switzerland vs New Zealand will be shown deferred live on July 31 at ⏰ 9 PM — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 30, 2023

