Defending champions Manchester City will be locking horns with 13th-placed Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming English Premier League 2024-25 game on Thursday, February 27. Tottenham Hotspur will be featuring in the game after three back-to-back wins in the league. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match is scheduled to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City live streaming will be available on the new JioHotsar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India have viewing options for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)