Tottenham Hotspurs boss Antonio Conte has always been serious about the intensity and work ethic of his players. To maintain that in the super long Winter break, Tottenham Hotspurs is all set to play four club friendlies starting with the one against Motherwell FC on December 9, Friday. The match is all set to be played at the Hotspur Way Stadium and has a kick-off time of 6:30 PM IST. Live telecast of the game for the fans will not be available on TV sets but they can tune in to the live streaming of the game by signing in the SPURSPLAY app and website. Arsenal 3-0 Lyon, Dubai Super Cup 2022: Eddie Nketiah Stars To Provide Relief Amongst Gabriel Jesus Absence

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Motherwell Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

🆚 Motherwell 🏟 Hotspur Way ⏱ 1pm GMT 📺 #SPURSPLAY Sign up to SPURSPLAY now to watch! ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 9, 2022

