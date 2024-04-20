After losing the League title to Leverkusen side, Bayern Munich will be more focused on Champions League matches. They progressed to the semifinals of the competition beating Arsenal 1-0 at home. Now the side will be in league action against Union Berlin. The Bavarians are undefeated in the last nine meetings against the capital city franchise. The exciting match is scheduled at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 20. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24. Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023–24 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Channels. Also, fans can use the Sony LIV app for the Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich game live streaming. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023–24 Live Streaming On Sony LIV

𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐚 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 🟣⚫️ A trip to the capital awaits this evening 🔜#packmas #FCUFCB pic.twitter.com/ejYyBkaPyv — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 20, 2024

