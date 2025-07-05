The Wales women's national football team are battling against the Netherlands women's national football team in their first Group D match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. The Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Swissporarena in Lucerne, Switzerland. The Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match is organized to begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, July 5. Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcaster, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 matches will have no live telecast viewing options in India. However, fans can still watch the game as live streaming viewing options of the Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match will be available on the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match/ tournament pass. UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

