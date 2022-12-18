Argentina and France are currently fighting it out in a blokcbuster of a game in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. Amidst this Hugo Lloris. France's most trusted last line of defence becomes the goalkeeper with the highest number of starts in the FIFA World Cup. Lloris made his World Cup debut in the 2010 edition and been a trusted guard for the Les Bleus since then.

Hugo Lloris Becomes Goalkeeper With Most Starts at World Cups

History for Hugo Lloris 👏🇫🇷 With today's start for France, Lloris now has the most FIFA World Cup starts by a men's goalkeeper 🧤 pic.twitter.com/qUbdl9MyJq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

