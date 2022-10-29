Hyderabad FC continue their winning run as they beat FC Goa 1-0 in their fourth match in the Hero ISL 2022. The Nizams got an early lead in the game through Javier Siverio. After conceding early, the Gaurs tried to put on an inspired performance in the second half but failed to get past the well alert Hyderabad defence. FC Goa got a solid opportunity to equalize through a penalty late in the second half, but couldn't utilize it as Alvaro Vazquez failed to convert from the spot.

Hyderabad FC Bags Narrow Win Over FC Goa:

