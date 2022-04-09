Inter Milan will take on Hellas Verona in Serie A 2021-22 on Saturday, April 9. The match would be played at the San Siro and is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). VH1 will live telecast the game. Fans can also log in to the Voot Select app to watch live streaming of this game in India.

See Details:

Inter Milan will be locking horns with Hellas Verona as the #Nerazzurri aim to close the gap on league leaders #ACMilan in the SerieA title race!! Watch the match LIVE on 9th April at 9:30 PM on #VootSelect & @officialjiotv. Also available on @vh1india#FootballOnVoot pic.twitter.com/E5DngBOCAZ — Voot Select (@VootSelect) April 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)