Inter Milan are set to face Udinese in the next Serie A 2025-26 match on Monday, September 1. The Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A match is set to be hosted at the San Siro Stadium and will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs Udinese live telecast due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Fans in India, however, don't have an online viewing option for watching Serie A 2025-26 matches. Fans will not get to watch the Inter Milan vs Udinese live streaming online except for third-party apps. They can also check the score updates of the Inter Milan vs Udinese match on the social media handles of the two teams. Christopher Nkunku Signs For AC Milan; French Star Makes €42M Move From Chelsea to Serie A Club As He Puts Pen to Paper On Five-Year Long Contract.

Inter Milan vs Udinese, Serie A 2025–26

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)