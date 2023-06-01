Full back Prabir Das has completed a transfer from Bengaluru FC to the Kerala Blasters FC on a free transfer. Prabir signed for Bengaluru FC previous season from ATK Mohun Bagan and won the Durand Cup with them. KBFC signed the talented fullback, who can also play winger to increase their depth in that position along with the attacking threat. They signed Prabir till 2026.

Kerala Blasters FC Announce the Signing of Prabir Das

പ്രതിരോധം ഇനി അതിശക്തം! 👊 Bringing experience and firepower to our defensive line! 🔥 We are delighted to announce the signing of Prabir Das on a free transfer. The full-back has signed on until 2026! 💛#SwagathamPrabir #Prabir2026 #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/DOAXs06VaO — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) June 1, 2023

