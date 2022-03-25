Italy's World Cup 2022 ambitions are over after they suffered a shock defeat to North Macedonia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers on Friday. A very late goal from Alekjandar Trajkovski was enough to differentiate both the sides as the Euro 2020 champions are set to miss out the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

