Fifth placed ATK Mohun Bagan will hope to move upwards on the Indian Super League 2022-23 points table when they take on Jamshedpur FC on Thursday, February 9. The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur FC and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Kerala Blasters Strengthen Their Position in Top Three With Win Over Chenniayin FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)