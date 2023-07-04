Emiliano Martinez, who is on his trip to India, was felicitated by East Bengal FC club members in Kolkata at a ceremony on Tuesday, July 4. The Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 winner was handed a memento by the club and was presented a jersey, which he wore and said, 'Joy East Bengal' much to the joy of fans present in the area. Martinez also signed a football. Emiliano Martinez, FIFA World Cup Winning Argentina Goalkeeper, Greeted By Ecstatic Fans After Landing in Kolkata Airport (Watch Video).

Emiliano Martinez Felicitated by East Bengal FC Club

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)