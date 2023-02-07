Kerala Blasters will take on Chenniayin FC in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 07, 2023. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kerala. Kerala Blasters suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against East Bengal in their last match. Meanwhile, Chenniayin FC played out a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website. Santosh Trophy 2022–23: Defending Champions Kerala Will Face Goa in the Opening Match of the Final Round in Bhubaneswar.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyain FC on Disney+ Hotstar

