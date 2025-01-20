Real Madrid secured a dominating 4-1 win over Las Palmas to go on top of the La Liga 2024-25 table. Las Palmas took an early lead but with Kylian Mbappe on the field for Real Madrid equalised soon. Later Kylian Mbappe completed his brace after scoring a sensational one-touch which caught the eye of many people. Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo scored a goal each and helped Real Madrid secure a dominating win over their La Liga opponents Las Palmas. With this win, Real Madrid are on top of La Liga 2024-25 table. Real Madrid 4–1 Las Palmas, La Liga 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz Net One Each As Carlo Ancelotti's Men Secure Three Points With Ease.

Kylian Mbappe Goal in Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

