Real Madrid are going strong in La Liga 2024-25 as they are currently leading the table. In another La Liga 2024-25 outing, Real Madrid defeated Las Palmas by the scoreline of 4-1 to secure three easy points. Fabio Silva came up with an early storm as he scored the match's first goal in the very first minute to put Las Palmas ahead and the problem in Real Madrid's defence continues. Kylian Mbappe levelled the scoreline after a successful spot kick in the 18th minute. Brahim Diaz doubled the lead in the 33rd minute for Real Madrid followed by Kylian Mbappe completing his brace. Rodrygo netted a goal in the 57th minute to help Real Madrid get to a three-goal lead. Getafe 1-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: Jules Kounde, Mauro Arambarri on Scoresheet as Barca Drop Points in Title Race.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)