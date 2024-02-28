The French forward Kylian Mbappe recently went on to meet the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Mbappe can be seen casually meeting them as he even shared a brotherly handshake with the diplomats. Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid is a very big speculation which can happen at the end of the transfer window this summer. Mbappe to Real Madrid has not been confirmed by the player or by the club for the time being. But Mbappe has faced some time on the bench in the recent games. ‘Life Is Good’ Kylian Mbappe Shares Cryptic Message on Instagram With Picture Overlooking Barcelona City.

مبابي وأمير قطر وفرنسا 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TE8im3tpB3— محمود مجيد (@MMajeedX) February 27, 2024

